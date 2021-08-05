LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is pushing back its plan to bring employees back to the office.
After planning to return most of its workforce back to the downtown Louisville office next month, the company now plans to have all employees back by Oct. 18.
"This next step will broaden the options for our employees while ensuring their health and safety," company spokesman Mark Taylor said in an email Thursday. "Similarly, we continue to be adaptable because many of our employees work from a variety of workplaces through their day."
With more than 12,000 Louisville-area employees, Humana is by far the largest office occupant in the Central Business District, and the prospect of the company’s return to in-person work would be a significant shot in the arm for restaurants, cafes and other downtown service businesses.
Downtown Louisville has struggled with emptiness over the last year as the pandemic kept workers home, canceled conventions and obliterated bourbon tourism. More than 90% of Humana's workforce has been remote since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The company said its offices have remained open, but for critical and specific needs only.
Humana said it plans to have its offices fully operational after Labor Day before opening for employees the following month.
