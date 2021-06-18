LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Humane Society of Oldham County is moving into a new home, but the project can't be finished without some more help.
The humane society is going from its current location in a rental home off State Highway 53 to a new building off Commerce Parkway and Interior Way.
The new building will be the humane society's first permanent location.
"Oh, it's just wonderful. There's no words for it," said Michele Culp, president of the Humane Society of Oldham County.
Culp said the human society's main missions are to spay and neuter pets as well as rehome them. She said with four spay/neuter clinics each month, the current location doesn't have enough space.
"Almost every room we have right now has a triple function," said Culp. "If we're doing a dog clinic, we have to move all the cat stuff out."
A clinic is scheduled for this Saturday, with more than 60 cats signed up. Culp said since the humane society began this spay/neuter mission, it has performed more than 20,000 surgeries.
In the new building, there's an entire hallway with rooms decided to clinics including surgery rooms, prep rooms and rooms for recovery.
There is also more office space for volunteers, quarantine rooms for kittens or puppies, outdoor space for dogs, a viewing room for cats, and a kitchen.
"For us it means number one, that we know we will never have to leave, presumably, the other thing is we can expand our programs," said Culp.
But there's a catch.
The phase of constructing the building is complete, but there's a new phase of funding needed now to stock this location will supplies and equipment needed to make it functional.
"Money would be good because we have specific needs to fill those rooms," said Culp. "For instance, in a cat recovery room we have to put in counters around the room because every cat is watched by a volunteer until they are awake."
She also says the property needs fencing, and a recent quote was around $90,000.
"We are not part of any other humane society or any other group and we are solely supported by donations and grants and we could use the help of the community," said Culp.
There are ways to give that will honor the memory of a pet. To donate or learn more about the Humane Society of Oldham County, click here.
Culp said she hopes to fully transition into the new building sometime in August if all goes as planned.
