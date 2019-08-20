LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The DEA has seized more than 800 pounds of methamphetamine in a months-long investigation dubbed Operation Crystal Mountain that spanned three states.
Officials say the investigation targeted Mexican drug cartels and other drug trafficking operations involved in distributing meth in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
According to a news release from the DEA, agents have arrested 235 people on federal drug charges since January. They've also confiscated dozens of guns, more than $800,000 in cash, and "significant quantities" of heroin and fentanyl.
Officials say the majority of meth in the U.S. is produced in Mexico.
