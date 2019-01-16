LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Improving Kentucky's system of caring for kids is the goal of the first-ever "Transformer of Child Welfare Summit."
More than 800 people gathered for the summit at Cardinal Stadium Wednesday, including social workers, judges and child advocates.
They were all there to learn about steps being taken to help kids and families navigate the court and foster care systems.
"It's all about partnership and collaboration," said Chris Johnson, who serves as a special adviser to Gov. Matt Bevin.
"The reality is if our kids are going to be well cared for, if we're going to be the best for our kids, it's going to take all of us working together. There's just something powerful about getting everyone in the room together."
The event, sponsored by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, included breakout sessions to talk about topics such as helping kids who experience trauma and improving performance in the classroom.
