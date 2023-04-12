LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville came together to grieve and remember victims and survivors of Monday's mass shooting

A community vigil was held Wednesday evening at the Muhammad Ali Center to "pray for healing for those still receiving medical treatment, and work toward a more peaceful city." 

The center posted on social media that "Muhammad and Lonnie Ali wanted the Ali Center to be a place where the Louisville community could come together in good and bad times. We are thankful to host this important gathering as our city begins to heal." 
 
Speakers included politicians, community leaders and clergy members from the state and city, including Barbara Sexton Smith, LMPD Chaplain Dr. Teresa O'Bannon, Mayor Craig Greenberg, Gov. Andy Beshear, 3rd District U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-Kentucky), Archbishop Shelton Fabre, Ky. State Sen. Gerald Neal, Rabbi Beth Jacowitz-Chottiner and Dr. Muhammad Babar.

IMAGES | Community vigil honors victims, survivors of Louisville mass shooting