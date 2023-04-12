LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville came together to grieve and remember victims and survivors of
Monday's mass shooting.
A community vigil was held Wednesday evening at the Muhammad Ali Center to "pray for healing for those still receiving medical treatment, and work toward a more peaceful city."
The center posted on social media
that "Muhammad and Lonnie Ali wanted the Ali Center to be a place where the Louisville community could come together in good and bad times. We are thankful to host this important gathering as our city begins to heal."
Speakers included politicians, community leaders and clergy members from the state and city, including Barbara Sexton Smith, LMPD Chaplain Dr. Teresa O'Bannon, Mayor Craig Greenberg, Gov. Andy Beshear, 3rd District U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-Kentucky), Archbishop Shelton Fabre, Ky. State Sen. Gerald Neal, Rabbi Beth Jacowitz-Chottiner and Dr. Muhammad Babar.
A community prayer vigil was held at the Muhammad Ali Center on April 12, 2023 to honor the victims and survivors of the mass shooting at Old National Bank.
LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel shares a hug.
Sen. Gerald Neal speaks with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman on April 12, 2023.
Jason Clayborn sings Amazing Grace.
Dr. Muhammad Babar speaks at the vigil on April 12, 2023.
Whitney Austin speaks during the vigil on April 12, 2023.
Markus Winkler speaks during vigil on April 12, 2023.
Sen. Gerald Neal speaks during the vigil on April 12, 2023.
Rep. Morgan McGarvey speaks during vigil on April 12, 2023.
Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during vigil on April 12, 2023.
Jason Clayborn sings Amazing Grace.