LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are gathering in Frankfort to demand that all of the officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting be fired and arrested.
HAPPENING NOW: Around 100 people are making signs and getting ready to march to the State Capital for Breonna Taylor. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/S3ycKGVR8d— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) June 25, 2020
Taylor's Family is expected to meet with the group, which plans to march about a mile to the State Capitol Building to demand what they say is justice from state legislators.
In addition to Taylor's family members, the group is expected to include attorney Ben Crump and the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black jogger who was killed in Georgia. Several national activists and celebrities are also expected to be among the crowd.
Organizers say it's "ridiculous" that the officers involved in Taylor's death have not all been fired and arrested more than three months after the shooting.
Sierra Newton, a woman marching in the rally, says she wants the state and the nation to know that her cries will not be silenced.
"It's just very important that we're able to express what's going on," she said. "Show people we still care. I mean, you know, life is going back to normal, but we still want people to understand there sill needs to be justice had for Breonna Taylor."
One of the organizers says she expects the group to be there for a few hours.
This story will be updated.
