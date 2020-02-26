LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People with disabilities made their voices heard Wednesday at the Kentucky Capitol.
Hundreds gathered in Frankfort, Kentucky, for the Kentucky Disabilities Coalition's annual rally. Participants called on state lawmakers to help eliminate physical and regulatory barriers that make it more difficult to earn a living.
Individuals with disabilities are the largest minority group in Kentucky — about a quarter of the population, participants in Wednesday's rally said.
"We are smart, we are educated, and we are capable of so much more," said Abby Marsh, Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky. "We don't need easy. We just need possible."
Wednesday marked the 20th anniversary of Kentucky Disabilities Coalition's rally. Its motto: We count. We matter. We vote.
