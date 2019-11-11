LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Louisville Monday morning for the city's annual Veterans Day Parade.
The parade was created to recognize and thank the men and women who serve our country. Approximately 80 organizations took part.
The parade is in its 9th year after a more than 50-year hiatus. It started at 11 a.m. to signify the hour the ceasefire was implemented to end World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
Organizers say the parade is not only an amazing way to honor veterans, but the perfect history lesson for the community as World War II veterans led the parade as Grand Marshals.
Each of those veterans will receive a Thank You card from local students.
"It's so heartwarming -- particularly with the kids," said Treva Brockman, co-chair of the parade. "Not only do we see it as an eye-opener for them, because a lot of them don't understand what a veteran is."
The parade includes several junior ROTC programs from high schools in the Jefferson Count Public Schools district, 24 honor guards and the Kentucky Patriot Guard.
A quick ceremony was scheduled to take place on the main stage at the conclusion of the parade.
