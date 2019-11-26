LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds in Kentucky and southern Indiana gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate what the community has been able to accomplish with the YMCA.
It was for the 29th annual YMCA Mayor's Thanksgiving Breakfast.
Music, performances and food started the celebration and kept it going throughout.
The theme of the breakfast was "Together, Let's Celebrate."
One of the main talking points was celebrating the grand opening of the new West Louisville YMCA next month.
"It's really going to help, and health equity is the key element, and community collaboration -- and, you know, we're all the community, so let's do what we can to take care of it," said Tricia Burke, chair of the YMCA of Greater Louisville Board of Directors. "That's why we do it."
While it is the Mayor's breakfast, he wasn't able to attend, as he was celebrating the birth of his first grandchild, Penelope.
