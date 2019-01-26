SHIVELY, Ky. (WDRB) – More than 100 people gathered Saturday afternoon to remember a 10-year-old boy who took his own life one a week ago.
Nearly each person held a balloon and many told stories about Seven Bridges. He was born with a birth defect and his parents say he experienced repeated bullying on the school bus.
“God, we don’t understand quite what this situation was in your plan … but we know that it was in your plan,” family friend Jonathan Johnson said during the prayer.
Seven birds of peace were released before the grouped chanted “Seven strong” as they let go of their balloons.
Seven’s mother and father say even though their son is gone, they are at peace knowing the legacy he now leaves behind.
“I am happy for everyone that he has freed with his one act,” Seven’s mother Tami Charles said. “He would rather stop this earthly life than to be at all like his enemy.”
Family, friends, and those who just wanted to show support wiped away tears and hugged each other, while some in the crowd yelled “the bullying needs to stop!”
While the sadness could be felt, that’s not what Seven’s parents say will last.
“We want to tell you guys we have so much joy in our hearts, no anger, because we know God absolutely makes no mistakes,” Charles said.
Seven’s parents say they plan on suing JCPS for not stepping in sooner after continued reports of the bullying at Seven's school, Kerrick Elementary, and on the school bus.
A GoFundMe page for Seven's family has raised more than $97,000.
