LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds gathered on a Corbin, Kentucky, baseball field on Thursday to remember an 8-year-old boy who died in a tragic basketball accident outside his home.
According to a report by LEX 18, Eli Hill didn't just love basketball. He loved all sorts of sports, including baseball. On Thursday, friends, family, students and supporters gathered on the field where he played and released balloons in his honor. His number -- 18 -- was displayed on the pitcher's mound, and his teammates will now wear a patch on their helmets in Hill's memory.
"He was a joy to be around and see the love and excitement he had for others," said Jacob Baker, a high school baseball layer.
His principal described Eli as special, adding that he was unique in many ways.
Morgan Taylor, one of Eli's teachers, said Eli would regularly make him laugh in class. She publicly empathized with Eli's parents, saying she lost her brother, Dirk Shelton, a Kentucky airman, to brain injuries sustained during a training mission in 2014.
"Show me why, why do these things have to happen to good people? Why do we have to feel this hurt here on earth?" Taylor asked. "There's no answer. There's nothing that makes it easier."
Eli's parents, Adam and Ashley Hill, spoke near the conclusion of the vigil.
"One of my biggest fears is this support system that has been so amazing will fade," Adam Hill said. "I beg you, don't let that happen."
As devout Christians, they asked attendees to honor Eli by committing themselves to a relationship with Jesus Christ.
The family is warning the public that a fake gofundme account has been circulating on social media. They said if they do decide to raise funds, it will be at a later time.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.