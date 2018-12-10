LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – The spirit of the holidays filled the air in the Shawnee neighborhood Saturday night during what can be a difficult time for many.
As the temperatures dipped to 30 degrees outside, dozens of people sang Christmas carols before the official lighting of the first ever Shawnee Christmas tree near the intersection of Amy Avenue and Market Street.
Across the street, inside the French Plaza, hundreds of people played games, made Christmas-themed crafts and ate hamburgers and hot dogs.
The event was put on by the Shawnee Neighborhood Association and several local churches.
“That’s the goal is that everyone will have that feeling of sensitivity for each other, respect for each other,” said event organizer Loueva Moss, who has lived in the area for 56 years. “We have to find a way to empower our people but not only that we need them to become invested in this community.”
Santa arrived on a firetruck and took photos with the children, who formed a long line throughout the former Wynn Dixie space. Mayor Fischer and several members of LMPD and the Louisville Fire Department also talked with residents.
For some, however, a year of sadness gave way to happiness even for a couple hours.
“It’s comforting to see so many souls out here that are hurting. (It) makes me feel that I am not the only one," said Nikki Cooper, who lost both her nephew and cousin to gun violence. “Right now I feel agape love right here. If we could take this whole agape love right here and spread it to the community and show them that somebody out there cares.”
The theme of the event was “The Light of the World” and that is something organizers say begins even in the smallest of communities.
“Our communities are changing but that is OK. We’re reaching out to everybody and try to bring them on board with us,” Moss said.
Although Saturday was the first Christmas event, the neighborhood has thrown other events in the past during the summer months.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.