LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 300 coats were collected on Friday as part of Chase Gavin's Coat-A-Kid Drive.
Back in 2017, former Councilman and now Senator David Yates, began collecting winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves to donate to JCPS students.
The coat drive didn't take place in 2020 due to COVID-19 but over the last few weeks, more than 300 donations were made and $3,000 was raised.
"With the sponsorship and support of so many individuals, year after year, we give coats back to kids in need in our local community," Sen. David Yates, D-37, said. "We change their lives just a little bit. We change their lives in that we show them compassion and community. We let them have something special of their own and show them the love of giving."
The coat drive was named in honor of Chase Gavin, the former staff assistant for District 25 who passed away earlier this year. He helped make the coat drive successful in 2018 and 2019.
The coats will be divided among the Southwest JCPS schools based on needs expressed by the Family Resource and Youth Services Coordinators.
The drive will continue accepting donations and the new coat drop off is located at 10966 Dixie Highway and monetary donations can be made online.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.