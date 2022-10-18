LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Indiana high school students are getting a look at careers in manufacturing as part of One Southern Indiana's Manufacturing Week.
It's a 3-day initiative to expose students to career opportunities in the manufacturing field.
Teenagers from 11 Indiana high schools got to tour Amatrol, Inc in Jeffersonville on Tuesday.
Amatrol specializes in training solutions and recently expanded.
"Manufacturing in Indiana is the largest industry by a considerable margin, so there are a lot of jobs here in manufacturing throughout Indiana," said Paul Perkins, president of Amatrol. "The careers are fantastic. They pay 20% better than other industry sectors. And the manufacturing industry is really doing well today, so there's a lot of jobs."
More than 20 companies and about 800 students are expected to participate in Manufacturing Week.
