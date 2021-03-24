LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This hasn't been a typical year for high school seniors. But some have made the most of their experience.
Katy Floyd, a senior at Ballard High School, said she started making plans for an early graduation when NTI continued into fall 2020. Floyd had already committed to playing Division I volleyball at the University of North Alabama.
"If I have this opportunity to go to UNA and take in-person classes and meet all these people while we are doing NTI here, I'd absolutely do it," she said.
Because of NTI, she and other Jefferson County Public Schools students decided to graduate early. But they still had to meet the same graduation requirements.
"I talked to my volleyball coaches at UNA, and they were absolutely for it," Floyd said. "They wanted me there early to train, and then I started looking at my credits and talking to my counselor, and it just worked out perfectly. It was just God's plan."
So she graduated early from Ballard in December. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted these possibilities for her and so many other students.
She's one of 358 seniors graduating from JCPS high schools early, 238 of which graduated in January.
Amy Medley, a counselor at Atherton High School, said her seniors this school year were given three options this school year:
- Traditional: Graduation date in May.
- College JumpStart (8 seniors chose and are completing this option): Seniors doubled up on required graduation credits in order to finish those in January and then began taking dual credit courses at local colleges during the Spring term, utilizing the KY Dual Credit Scholarships through KHEAA.
- Early Graduation (24 seniors completed this option): Seniors doubled up on required credits in the fall to finish everything by the end of the first semester, Jan 15th, and graduated early.
"They might have had a job and needed to support their family financially or maybe they had to care for a family member or sibling," Medley said.
Many students still opted to stay on the traditional school track for their final year of high school.
"It's so sad that I have to miss those things with my fellow seniors, but my principal, Dr. Neuss, he said I could graduate with my seniors in the summer when they have their ceremony," Floyd said. "I couldn't go to prom, but I did have a fake prom we made with one of my classmates."
While there have been complaints about NTI, for students who graduated early, it worked out well.
"While we've seen some limitations, some of the doors it's opened in a technological way will be seen and felt in years to come," Medley said.
So it's no regrets for Floyd.
"There's always good things that come out of bad things," she said. "So NTI really opened those doors for me."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.