LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several multi-million dollar investments that are expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the commonwealth.
GE Appliances is set to add more than 1,000 jobs at Appliance Park in Louisville with a $450 million investment.
"We like big numbers, but what they mean is more Kentucky families can put food on the table and provide more opportunity for their kids," Beshear said.
More jobs sounds like a great concept, but the context is there's a staffing shortage as it is.
"So part of why these announcements don't worry me is that companies that are getting smart about this are realizing we can't just wait for people to find us," Michael Gritton said.
Gritton is the executive director for KentuckianaWorks, Louisville's workforce development board.
He said the companies that announced expansions Thursday, GE Appliances, Tyson and ARGI Financial Group, are offering competitive jobs.
But when it comes to a manufacturing job — like at GE — the challenge is educating the applicants on the modern manufacturing career.
"There was a lot of common sense around here that said, don't go into manufacturing. You can't build a career there. That's no longer true. But GE appliances and others are going to have to tell that story," Gritton said.
Also in Louisville, you'll find ARGI Financial Group. It is creating 245 new jobs with a $2.7 million investment.
"For me it's about as much as creating new 245 jobs, because that means there's 245 families that are going to be able to live out their dream," ARGI CEO Joe Reeves said.
Yet, with an average hourly wage of about $47, it too has 25 jobs waiting to be filled.
Data from KentuckianaWorks says that could be because a large portion of moms with kids left the workforce during the pandemic.
"This is a market failure. When there are market failures, that's where the government and companies have to start working together to try to figure out how to solve it. And we don't have it solved," Gritton said.
