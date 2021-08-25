LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Moore High School students walked out of class Tuesday.
Jefferson County Public Schools said the students took part in a peaceful march around the school just before the last period of the day. No one was disciplined, because officials said everything was done in an orderly and peaceful way.
The walkout came after a fight in the hallway between a student and a teacher. Videos show the student punching the teacher and the teacher pinning the student to the ground and pulling his hair.
JCPS said the teacher won't be in the classroom while it investigates, and the student has been charged with assault.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.