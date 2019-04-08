LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At ground level, the fences are up and ready for the hundreds of thousands who will fill Louisville's waterfront Saturday.
And 24 floors up at the Galt House Hotel, with the countdown clock ticking away, monitors are being assembled, computers are being hooked up and miles upon miles of cable has been laid in what will become the Thunder Command Center.
Overseeing all of it, just as he has for the previous 29 Thunders, is producer Wayne Hettinger, who's lived, eaten and breathed Thunder for months. He's been here around the clock since Saturday and the 30th will be special from the word go.
"During the National Anthem, we've got four F-16s that are going to come in, and they're going to punch it pretty good," Hettinger said.
And as far as North America's biggest pyrotechnics display that follows all of those planes...
"You're going to see another huge change in the fireworks this year," Hettinger said. "The programming of this show — it's on a grand scale. Not the usual pounding force we have until the end. But, it's going to be probably the prettiest show we've ever had."
But Hettinger said none of it happens without the commitment of hundreds of people, from organizers to police to volunteers.
"That's the reason it's worked in this community, because of the amount of people that are willing to give their time and have bought into it and love being a part of it," Hettinger said.
The work to put together all of the fireworks begins Thursday. And the Clark Memorial Bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.