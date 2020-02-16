BORDEN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people were "Freezin' for a Reason" during the 13th annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge on Saturday in Borden, Indiana.
The plunge at Deam Lake in Borden is one of the largest events hosted by Special Olympics Indiana each year. This year, 35 teams and 350 plungers took the dive on Saturday.
"They're freezing for a reason. It supports Special Olympics. It's a great cause and all the funds go directly to support the athlete programs, which is year-round sports and competitions," said Kelly Ries, the director of donor engagement for Special Olympics Indiana.
The organization will hold 18 plunge events across Indiana in 2020. The annual event raises millions of dollars in support of Special Olympics Indiana.
