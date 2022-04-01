LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of pinwheels were placed in the ground Friday morning at Norton Children's Hospital in observation of April's Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Hospital staff and community members planted the pinwheels to raise awareness about child abuse. In Kentucky, 17 out of every 1,000 kids experience some type of abuse.
That's more than double the national average of 8.4/1,000.
"The nature of child abuse is that it's hidden," said Dr. Nick Miles with Norton Children's Hospital. "A lot of people don't realize it's going on even though it is happening that often. People just being reminded that it is out there will hopefully get them to be paying more attention to children around them in their lives and just remember that this is very real."
Experts said there were fewer cases of child abuse reported during the pandemic but don't believe there was actually less child abuse.
