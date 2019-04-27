LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Encouraging more people to plant trees by giving them away for free.
That's what happened at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Saturday.
500 trees were given away to celebrate Arbor Day.
There were 15 different species of tree available, all native to the Kentuckiana area. They included several different kinds of maple, oak, dogwood and sycamore trees.
The event was held in partnership with Louisville Grows, a non-profit that supports urban forestry.
