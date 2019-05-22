LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of motorcycles rumbled through Louisville Wednesday morning on their way to the nation's capital.
But they made an important stop along the way at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue. They left Corydon, Indiana early Wednesday, and arrived at the center around 8:15 a.m. While there, they visited with patients before continuing to the next stop in Kentucky: the war memorial in Frankfort.
Over 500 motorcyclists rolling in to Robley Rex VA Medical Center for a stop during their “Run for the Wall” to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. @WDRBNews @RunForTheWall pic.twitter.com/5gINYN200T— Emily Evans (@EmilyEvansWDRB) May 22, 2019
It's part of the annual "Run for the Wall" ride that was started in 1989 by two Vietnam veterans. The ride has continued every year, with a stop in Louisville.
The riders cover thousands of miles. This year they started from the West Coast on May 15, traveling across the country, stopping at memorials and hospitals along the route. The ride ends at the war memorials in Washington D.C. during Memorial Day weekend.
Related: IMAGES | Honor Flight Bluegrass treats veterans of 3 wars to trip to Washington, DC
Many of the veterans who take part in the ride served in Vietnam, but the ride is a tribute to all who served. Participants hope the 10-day journey promotes healing among all veterans and their families. The ride also serves as a reminder that there are still many servicemen and women who are prisoners of war or missing in action.
"The motto 'Never Forget' is what this is about," said Kirk Olson. "And, we don't forget those that we've lost, and we don't forget those that sacrificed."
The ride is open to any veterans or supporters who want to take part.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.