LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things got emotional Thursday at a public hearing to decide whether or not Catholic Charities of Louisville will be allowed to tear down three historic buildings to make room for a parking lot and new headquarters in southwest Louisville.
The debate is between Catholic Charities, which wants to tear down Holy Name School and convent, and neighbors who think the buildings could serve a better purpose.
The complex now has five buildings on its lot that sits off Fourth Street not far from the University of Louisville. Catholic Charities plans to tear down three of the buildings -- the school, convent and gym -- to make way for a parking lot and new headquarters.
The $7.5 million project is at a standstill right now, because about 400 people in the neighborhood near Churchill Downs have signed a petition to get the school and convent named as historic landmarks, effectively stopping the demolition.
"The building that they proposed fits well within the footprint for the gymnasium. The community is not opposing that," said Martina Kunnecke, who supports the petition. "They are opposing tearing down two distinctive, beautiful buildings that could be put into reuse for community benefit.
"It is time for us to stop pretending we care about preservation and act to the contrary on a routine basis."
Both sides argued their views before the city Landmarks Commission on Thursday. Some of the neighbors who spoke at the hearing suggested instead of tearing down the buildings, they should be renovated for housing poor people.
Representatives from Catholic Charities say the organization is spending too much money on renovations for buildings that don't serve them as well as they need. That's money they say should be going toward the organization's charity work.
"I like old buildings as much as anybody, and they are cool, old buildings to look at," said Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities. "I was really disappointed when the architect came and did the review and concluded that it was simply not possible to rehabilitate those buildings back into a usable condition for anything that we might need to do at Catholic Charities, or, as we've heard from Mr. Weyland, really any condition that would be useful for anything."
DeJaco Crutcher said the convent is often used for a meeting space and doesn't have any rooms that are large enough to hold the number of people they really need. She also said the wheelchair lift and elevator frequently stop working, so handicap accessibility has been a struggle.
The Landmarks Commission did not vote on the issue Thursday. Instead, commissioners decided to take time to discuss the information presented and do a site visit. The issue will be brought up again at the commission's next meeting on Sept. 19.
