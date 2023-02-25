LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People jumped into icy waters for a good cause on Saturday.
Louisville Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky was held at Main Event to raise funds for the nonprofit. In 25 years of its existence, the event has raised more than $4.5 million for Special Olympics, according to a news release.
"I have friends who are Special Olympics athletes and their parents work and volunteer for Special Olympics," said Bethany Cantrell with Texas Roadhouse. "A few minutes of being cold to raise money for the organization is well worth it."
People who raised at least $75 jumped into an inflatable pool containing frigid water.
Andrew LaPorta, who has participated in the Polar Plunge for five years, said Texas Roadhouse raised over $40,000 this year.
"This year has been a special year," LaPorta said. "It's cold at first, but once you get out, it feels refreshing. Once the initial shock wears off, it feels good."
