ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) — Sports fans in Hardin County now have a completed sports facility that was years in the making.
Hundreds of people braved the heavy downpours of rain Saturday afternoon to check out the Bluegrass Sportsplex for themselves.
"Just walking in and seeing everything, it just kind of takes your breath away a little bit," said Shane Kurtz, who took his family to the opening. His 8-year-old daughter, Allie Kurtz, immediately took to the soccer field for a clinic with dozens of other children.
The sportsplex is 103,000 square feet and includes soccer and futsal fields, basketball and volleyball courts and a CrossFit facility.
"I think it is really fun and I think it's just awesome," said Allie Kurtz, who has been playing soccer since she was 3. With the new complex finally open, her family will not have to drive nearly an hour to play games as often. Teams from Louisville and Lexington will now be able to come play in Elizabethtown.
Sportsplex officials hope the new facility will give the area a shot in the arm economically.
"Bringing teams from Ohio, Indiana — so E-Town is going to be able to really benefit from the tourism that Bluegrass Sportsplex is going to being to the city," said Cameron Davis, Sportsplex's Director of Marketing.
Several bouncy houses were set up during Saturday's grand opening, and a DJ blasted music throughout the facility.
"There is a lot of people here, but there are so many people excited about everything that is going on here," Kurtz said. "It's great for the town."
Tournaments will begin at the facility on Monday, and leagues will follow.
