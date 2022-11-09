LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky hunters are being asked to consider giving back this deer season.
Agriculture Commissioner Commissioner Ryan Quarles has asked hunters to donate any harvested deer to the Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry, a statewide program that helps feed Kentuckians in need.
"Like agriculture, hunting is a Kentucky tradition that brings families and friends together to enjoy all that nature has to offer, each providing sustenance in its own way," Quarles said in a news release Wednesday. "Hunters can make this special time of year even better by donating a deer or funds to provide help for others who may not be as fortunate as them."
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry aims to "alleviate hunger and malnutrition in Kentucky by processing and distributing donated venison to those in need ..."
"Helping fellow Kentuckians, whether it's with daily food insecurities or during times of crisis encompasses the heart of the Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry organization," Roger LaPointe, executive director of Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry, said in a news release. "The need has never been greater. Please consider donating a deer or if you don't hunt, a monetary donation."
Last year, hunters donated more than 1,900 deer, which is equal to more than 73,000 pounds of ground venison.
