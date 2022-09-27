LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Hurricane Ian strengthens from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm, every county in Florida is under a state of emergency. But the storm is also impacting people across the country, even Kentucky and southern Indiana residents.
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 3 storm in western Cuba on Tuesday, with winds up to 120 mph. and is now barreling toward Florida.
Henny Stewart is a former radio and TV personality in Jacksonville, Florida.
"The weather is beautiful," Stewart said. "As they say, 'the calm before the storm.'"
Jacksonville is not expected to take a direct hit from Ian, but Stewart says there are still a lot of people preparing for the worst and panic-buying.
"It reminds me of COVID," Stewart said. "People running in the stores, panicking, running to the back of the store for the water, for the toilet tissue, and there is none."
All of it has some Louisville area residents changing their vacation plans.
Jennifer Armstrong is a Louisville-based travel consultant for Travelmation, and is already making adjustments and exit plans for clients traveling to and from Florida.
"I've had to move a client that was going in, and I've had to move them back a little farther," she said. "They have small children and they really just don't want to take that chance. So they're just — they're cutting their vacation short by two or three days."
Armstrong recommends a Plan B for anyone traveling to Florida during hurricane season.
"If something would happen...if you drove there, can we get you to Georgia? Can we get you to Alabama? Can we get you somewhere as an option if you have to get out?" she said.
Meanwhile, Henny says she's at least a few hours away from the area expected to take a direct hit, but her latest trip to the store showed the panic buying is still out of control.
"They had just gotten in a whole pallet of generators, and by the time I was walking out of the store, they only had two left," she said. "They were grabbing generators, like they were M&Ms."
Kentucky's Transportation Secretary has issued an official order to help speed up things for emergency crews heading to Florida. As a result, there are currently no limits on the number of hours they can drive and crews can bypass weigh stations.
