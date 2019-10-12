LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD officers are looking for a suspect after two people were shot early Saturday morning in west Louisville.
Police say a man and a woman were shot around 3:00 Saturday morning near 16th Street and West Ormsby. A car at the scene could been seen with multiple bullet holes in the windshield. They were both taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive.
No one has been arrested. If you have any information about the shooting call 574-LMPD.
