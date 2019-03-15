LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was arrested after his wife was stabbed to death early Friday morning in south Louisville.
Police arrested 38-year-old Yoilime Martinez-Diaz for the crime. Police say he is the woman's husband.
LMPD was called to Kilmory Avenue, near Strawberry Lane and Southside Drive, around 2:30 a.m. That's where they found 35-year-old Yunelsy Abdala Ramos, dead from stab wounds.
Investigators blocked part of Kilmory Avenue near Strawberry Lane and Southside Drive for several hours early Friday while they looked for clues. They gathered evidence from the crime scene, including pictures, and towed a van that was parked in the driveway of the home.
Investigators say they have spoken to everyone involved in the domestic dispute, and are not looking for suspects.
"We do not have any outstanding suspects, so we anticipate that there should be no phone calls or alarms to the community," Smiley said.
Martinez-Diaz is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.