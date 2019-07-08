LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson County teacher's husband has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, months after she was killed by a train.
Sixty-three-year-old Phyllis Minton was hit and killed by a train last September in Grayson County.
In the lawsuit, which was filed against Paducah & Louisville Railway Inc., her husband claims the company knew the crossing was dangerous, but didn't install safety arms or flashing lights.
The suit also claims trees blocked Minton's view of the oncoming train.
The train's engineer and conductor are also named in the lawsuit, which seeks monetary damages.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.