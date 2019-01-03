LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I-65 reopened early Friday morning after the interstate was closed Thursday due to a chemical spill.
A FedEx truck crashed and began leaking hydrochloric acid. The crash happened just south of Shepherdsville near the 111 mile marker.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed both northbound and southbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. All the lanes reopened about 12:30 a.m. Friday.
KYTC said the truck has five totes with the chemical on board.
