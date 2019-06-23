LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-64 East near Blankenbaker Parkway and the Gene Snyder are back open after a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirms one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
A call about the crash was received just after 5 a.m.
Lanes were shut down for several hours after the crash. There's no word on what caused the crash.
The name of the person who died in the crash has not been released.
