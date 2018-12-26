I-64 East to close in downtown Louisville for fatal crash reconstruction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- I-64 East will be closed Wednesday for reconstruction of that fatal crash.
The eastbound lanes will close at 11 p.m. at the Ninth Street/Roy Wilkins Boulevard interchange. Drivers will have to get off at Ninth Street and head east on Market Street to Second Street to get on I-64.
Access to I-64 from Main and Market Streets will also be closed overnight. All lanes of I-64 West will remain open, as will westbound entrance and exit ramps.
The crash killed 32-year-old Det. Deidre Mengedoht. Roger Burdette, 60, crashed into her cruiser, pushing it into another vehicle. The cruiser went up in flames with Mengedoht trapped inside. Burdette was arrested and charged with murder of a police officer and DUI in connection with the crash.
Reconstruction work is expected to wrap up by 5 a.m. Thursday.
