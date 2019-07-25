I-65NB crash near Seymour - 7-25-19

Image source: Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Indiana are closed at the 41 mile marker near Uniontown after a semi involved in a crash spilled a load of egg cartons. 

No injuries have been reported. 

According to Indiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Carey Huls, traffic is being rerouted on to US31 to re-enter I-65 at the Seymour exit near the 50 mile marker.

The actual crash is at the 46.5 mile marker. Huls says the road could be shut down until around 5:30 p.m.  

