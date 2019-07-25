LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Indiana are closed at the 41 mile marker near Uniontown after a semi involved in a crash spilled a load of egg cartons.
No injuries have been reported.
According to Indiana State Police Trooper Sgt. Carey Huls, traffic is being rerouted on to US31 to re-enter I-65 at the Seymour exit near the 50 mile marker.
Crash involving two semi-trucks and a pick-up truck I-65NB at the 46.5 MM in Jackson County (4 miles south of Seymour). No Injuries reported. Road closed for cleanup. Except delays and possible reroutes. The truck was hauling empty egg cartons. pic.twitter.com/eEPa62tBzo— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) July 25, 2019
The actual crash is at the 46.5 mile marker. Huls says the road could be shut down until around 5:30 p.m.
