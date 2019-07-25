I-65NB crash near Seymour - 7-25-19

Image source: Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Indiana were closed for several hours Thursday at the 41 mile marker near Uniontown after a semi involved in a crash spilled a load of egg cartons. 

No injuries were reported. 

The actual crash was at the 46.5 mile marker.

