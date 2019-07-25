LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Indiana were closed for several hours Thursday at the 41 mile marker near Uniontown after a semi involved in a crash spilled a load of egg cartons.
No injuries were reported.
Crash involving two semi-trucks and a pick-up truck I-65NB at the 46.5 MM in Jackson County (4 miles south of Seymour). No Injuries reported. Road closed for cleanup. Except delays and possible reroutes. The truck was hauling empty egg cartons. pic.twitter.com/eEPa62tBzo— Sgt. Carey Huls (@ISPSellersburg) July 25, 2019
The actual crash was at the 46.5 mile marker.
