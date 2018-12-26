I-65 Crash Bartholomew County via Stephen Wheeles

All northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near SR 11 at the 58.5 mile are expected to be closed until approximately 1 p.m. due to a crash, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. 

The crash in southern Bartholomew County had traffic backed up for miles into Scott County. 

Find an alternate route if possible. 

