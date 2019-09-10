LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The northbound lanes of I-71 near La Grange have re-opened after an overturned tractor trailer shut them down for hours Tuesday morning.
The news was tweeted out by Oldham County EMA just after 2:30 p.m.
"Traffic Alert: Incident on I71 North at mile marker 19 has been cleared," the agency tweeted. "All lanes will be open for traffic."
Traffic Alert: Incident on I71 North at mile marker 19 has been cleared. All lanes will be open for traffic.— Oldham County EMA (@OldhamCoKyEMA) September 10, 2019
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-71, near mile marker 19, near La Grange.
The Oldham County Police Department says a tractor-trailer hauling trash overturned and caught fire at that location. No one is believed to be injured; however, the crash blocked both northbound lanes and effectively closed I-71 northbound at that location.
Officers initially detoured traffic to Kentucky 146 through La Grange.
No other vehicles were involved.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.