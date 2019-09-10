LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The northbound lanes of I-71 near La Grange have re-opened after an overturned tractor trailer shut them down for hours Tuesday morning.

The news was tweeted out by Oldham County EMA just after 2:30 p.m.

"Traffic Alert: Incident on I71 North at mile marker 19 has been cleared," the agency tweeted. "All lanes will be open for traffic."

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-71, near mile marker 19, near La Grange.

The Oldham County Police Department says a tractor-trailer hauling trash overturned and caught fire at that location. No one is believed to be injured; however, the crash blocked both northbound lanes and effectively closed I-71 northbound at that location.

Officers initially detoured traffic to Kentucky 146 through La Grange. 

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags