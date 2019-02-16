BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- All three lanes of I-65 North are shut down in Bullitt County for an injury accident involving an officer.
Officials say the accident happened Saturday morning around mile marker 117.
A Bullitt County dispatcher says the officer was initially responding to a non-injury accident when the officer was hurt. The dispatcher says the officer suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
The roadway is expected to be shut down for at least an hour.
