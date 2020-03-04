LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A serious crash shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 71 in east Louisville for several hours Wednesday.
MetroSafe confirms the crash involving a car and semi happened about 10:15 a.m. just before Interstate 265. A person was trapped in the car and taken to the hospital.
Transportation officials say I-71 North reopened just before 2 p.m. Drivers were detoured at the Watterson Expressway until the interstate reopened.
