LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plumbing issues have forced Kentucky officials to shut down the two rest areas along I-71 in Oldham County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said it has had multiple problems recently with water and sewer lines that serve both the north and southbound facilities.
After numerous repairs, staff last week discovered a sinkhole near the manholes to those lines that could be making matters worse.
KYTC said it's trying to get additional equipment this week to help blow out the lines, but there's no timetable for when the rest areas might re-open.
