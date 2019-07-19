LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The I-71S ramp to I-65S in Spaghetti Junction has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned Friday morning.
It happened around 10:15 a.m. MetroSafe officials tell us a semi with a flatbed trailer hauling steel pallets apparently lost control and flipped over.
No injuries were reported, but EMS was sent as a precaution.
The right lane and right shoulder were blocked for about four hours after the crash. Crews cleared the scene around 2:30 p.m.
