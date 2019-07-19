semi overturned 71 SB ramp to SB 65 - 7-19-19 2.jpg

A semi overturned in Spaghetti Junction on the ramp from south I-71 to south I-65. (July 19, 2019) 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The I-71S ramp to I-65S in Spaghetti Junction has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned Friday morning. 

It happened around 10:15 a.m. MetroSafe officials tell us a semi with a flatbed trailer hauling steel pallets apparently lost control and flipped over. 

No injuries were reported, but EMS was sent as a precaution. 

The right lane and right shoulder were blocked for about four hours after the crash. Crews cleared the scene around 2:30 p.m. 

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags