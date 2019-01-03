LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-65 are closed in Bullitt County after a UPS truck crashed and began leaking hydrachloric acid.
The crash happened just south of Shepherdsville near the 111 mile marker. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet estimates that both directions of I-65 could be closed for five hours. Hazmat crews are on the scene.
KYTC said the truck has five totes with the chemical on board. Drivers should detour southbound via Clermont Road at the 112 mile marker.
