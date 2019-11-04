LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- All lanes of I-65 South in Bullitt County are shut down after a tractor-trailer overturned.
The wreck occurred around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning just before the Brooks Hill Road exit.
Dispatchers at the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police could not say what the semi was carrying or when the interstate could reopen.
The TriMarc website estimates lanes on 65 South to be closed for at least four hours.
