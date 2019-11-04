LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traffic is about to pick up after I-65 South in Jefferson County closes a second lane beginning at 7 p.m. Monday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 Office said a deterioration of the substructure needs immediate repair. The middle and left lanes will be closed until permanent repairs can be made.
The left lane of the bridge already was closed Nov. 1 for deck repair and inspection.
Crews will add modified street markings on Wednesday and move traffic to the shoulder. Two on-ramps will close during the day on Wednesday to allow for the added street markings. The ramps are at the intersection of Magnolia and Floyd streets and at South Preston Street.
The speed limit in the work area will be reduced to 45 mph. State officials said drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.