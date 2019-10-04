LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southbound lanes of I-65 near downtown Louisville have reopened after a serious crash in the area known as hospital curve.
The crash happened shortly after noon on Friday. According to a police spokeswoman, a flatbed truck carrying sheet metal hit a vehicle that had broken down, causing serious injury to the woman inside. The woman and a male passenger were taken to the hospital. There's no word on their condition.
The driver of flat bed truck was not injured. Police say no impairment is suspected, and no charges are anticipated.
The accident caused backups in Spaghetti Junction and on the Kennedy Bridge.
The interstate reopened around 3 p.m.
