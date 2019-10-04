LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southbound lanes of I-65 near downtown Louisville have been shut down as Police and EMS respond to a serious crash in the area known as hospital curve.
The crash took place just after 12 p.m. Friday.
I-65 South is closed at Liberty Street. Vehicles are being detoured to the Jefferson Street exit.
The accident is causing backups in Spaghetti Junction and on the Kennedy Bridge.
Cleanup is expected to continue for several hours.
This story will be updated.
