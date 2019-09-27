LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- I-65 South in Hardin County is closed after two separate fatal crashes took place Friday morning.
The first crash took place just south of Exit 81, which is the Sonora exit. Police say this crash involved at least one fatality.
A second crash took place in the southbound lanes of I-65 near mile marker 83. This was also a fatal crash, according to police.
The interstate is now blocked at mile markers 79 and 83. Police estimate it will take 5-7 hours to clear all blockages and fully investigate both scenes, which means the interstate won't reopen until after 3:30 p.m. Friday.
I-65 southbound traffic is now being detoured at Exit 86 -- the Glendale exit -- to U.S. 31W, and then back onto I-65 at the Exit 76 interchange at Upton.
Motorists who are stuck in the queue between each scene are slowly being turned around.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises those traveling south on I-65 to Bowling Green to use Exit 91 to Western Kentucky Parkway Westbound, to I-165 Southbound and rejoin I-65 in Bowling Green. That route will add about 20 minutes to your trip.
Police say local traffic along U.S. 31W and intersecting routes is also congested, and drivers should plan for delays.
Hardin County Schools is letting families know that there could be delays for buses Friday afternoon.
There may be some delays in our PM bus routes today in the southern part of the county. There is an automobile wreck on Interstate 65 at mile marker 83. The interstate is blocked at mile markers 79 & 83. As of 9:30 am, the estimated time to clear all blockages is 5-7 hours.— Hardin County Schools - Kentucky (@HardinCoSchools) September 27, 2019
