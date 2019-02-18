FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Frankfort.
The crash happened after 9 a.m. Monday near the 53 mile marker on I-64 westbound. All westbound lanes are closed and may not reopen until the afternoon. Eastbound lanes were closed briefly but have reopened.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernie Napier says more information will be released, but he could not confirm how many vehicles were involved.
Traffic on I-64 West is being detoured at Exit 53 in Frankfort. The detour is US 127 to US 60 to Ky 151 and then back on to I-64 at Graefenburg.
This story will be updated.
