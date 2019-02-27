FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 64 West has reopened after a fatal crash near Frankfort.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernie Napier tells WDRB that Frankfort Police worked a fatal crash at the 58 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon.
Crash on I-64W at MM58 before Frankfort Exit 58. Expect long delays. Motorists are advised to take detour from Exit 65 in Midway to US421. pic.twitter.com/9IrwbhR7TP— KYTC District 8 (@KYTCDistrict8) February 27, 2019
A photo posted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet just after 2:30 p.m. showed emergency vehicles on the scene of a crash in the median of the interstate.
Frankfort Police have not released any additional information about the crash.
