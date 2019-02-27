64 WB - fatal crash - 2-27-19 - photo courtesy KYTC District 8.jpg

Emergency responders at the scene of a fatal crash on I-64 West at the 58 mile marker. (Photo courtesy KYTC District 8 on Twitter) 

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 64 West has reopened after a fatal crash near Frankfort.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Bernie Napier tells WDRB that Frankfort Police worked a fatal crash at the 58 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon.

A photo posted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet just after 2:30 p.m.  showed emergency vehicles on the scene of a crash in the median of the interstate.

Frankfort Police have not released any additional information about the crash. 

