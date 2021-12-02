LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy interstate ramp is closed for the second time in a week.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) closed the I-264 Eastbound ramp (Exit 8B) to U.S. 31W North/U.S. 60 East toward Shively at 7 a.m. on Dec. 2 (Thursday). It will remain closed until 5 p.m. The closure is to finish work that was started on Nov. 30.
Detour signs will direct drivers to take I-264 East to Taylor Boulevard (Exit 9), turn left at the end of the ramp, then take the on-ramp to I-264 West, and continue to U.S. 31W North (Dixie Highway).
The amount of time for the closure could be adjusted, depending on weather conditions or other unforeseen delays.
